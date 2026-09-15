Solar Industries India Ltd, Inox India Ltd, TD Power Systems Ltd and Welspun Corp Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 September 2026.

Solar Industries India Ltd, Inox India Ltd, TD Power Systems Ltd and Welspun Corp Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 September 2026.

PNC Infratech Ltd tumbled 20.00% to Rs 140.4 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52079 shares in the past one month.

Solar Industries India Ltd crashed 13.84% to Rs 19220. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12654 shares in the past one month. Inox India Ltd lost 9.87% to Rs 2024. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 37861 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34299 shares in the past one month. TD Power Systems Ltd plummeted 9.42% to Rs 729.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.44 lakh shares in the past one month.