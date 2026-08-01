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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery standalone net profit declines 4.90% in the June 2026 quarter

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery standalone net profit declines 4.90% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 10.66% to Rs 30.22 crore

Net profit of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery declined 4.90% to Rs 5.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.66% to Rs 30.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales30.2227.31 11 OPM %19.7623.21 -PBDT7.547.40 2 PBT6.797.13 -5 NP5.055.31 -5

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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