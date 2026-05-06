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PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery standalone net profit rises 25.06% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 30.41% to Rs 29.59 crore

Net profit of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery rose 25.06% to Rs 5.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.41% to Rs 29.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.75% to Rs 31.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.24% to Rs 149.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 126.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales29.5922.69 30 149.40126.35 18 OPM %23.4520.89 -26.5329.65 - PBDT7.845.74 37 44.1139.30 12 PBT7.315.51 33 42.5338.70 10 NP5.144.11 25 31.3328.81 9

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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