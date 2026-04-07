PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery surges after strong Q4 business update

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery rallied 3.51% to Rs 873.95 after the company's revenue from operations jumped 30.27% to Rs 29.55 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 22.68 crore in Q4 FY25.

The company added 32 new stores (POS) in FY26 out of which 18 new stores (POS) were opened in Q4 FY26 taking the total to 126 stores (POS) as of 31st March 2026. This addition makes companys presence across 65 cities and 21 states in India as on 31st March 2026.

On annual basis, the revenue from operations (excluding exceptional sales) jumped 48.58% to Rs 149.47 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 100.60 crore in FY25.