Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PNGS Gargi Fashion rises on strong Akshay Tritiya sales; revenue jumps 77% YoY to Rs 2.37 cr

PNGS Gargi Fashion rises on strong Akshay Tritiya sales; revenue jumps 77% YoY to Rs 2.37 cr

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Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
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PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery rose 1.23% to Rs 861 after the company reported strong Akshay Tritiya sales for FY26-27, with revenue increasing 77.41% year-on-year to Rs 236.82 lakh compared with Rs 133.49 lakh in the previous year.

The growth was driven by sales across shop-in-shop (SIS) stores operating under the FOFO model and exclusive brand outlets (EBOs). SIS stores contributed 76.44% of total Akshay Tritiya revenue, while EBOs accounted for 23.56%.

The companys retail footprint stood at 127 points of sale across 65 cities in 21 states as of the reporting date.

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery is in the retail business of costume and fashion jewellery under the brand name Gargi by PN Gadgil & Sons. The company has presence across 65 cities and 21 states in India as on 31st March 2026.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 15.97% to Rs 10.60 crore on 27.07% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 46.05 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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