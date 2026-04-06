PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery gains as Q4 revenue surges over twofold

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery added 2.84% to Rs 359.90 after the company's revenue from operations (including gold sales) surged 139.07% to Rs 138.2 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 57.81 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue growth excluding gold sales stood at 96.90% YoY in Q4FY26, reflecting the companys strength as a diamond jewellery retailer, supported by increased consumer demand, healthy volume growth and newly formed strong brand affinity.

The company recorded revenue of Rs 7.0 crore during Gudhi Padwa, compared with Rs 2 crore recorded in the previous year, reflecting a strong growth of 2.5x. During Valentines Day, the company witnessed strong sales, contributing meaningfully to the overall quarterly performance.

During March 2026 company launched one new (company-owned company-operated) COCO store and one new (shop-in-shop) SIS store, taking the total store count to 36 (2 COCO stores and 34 SIS stores as of 31-March-2026) compared to 33 SIS Stores as of 31-March-2025. On outlook front, the company said that it remains focused on driving growth through a calibrated store expansion strategy, with plans for the roll-out of around 15 COCO stores over the next 24 months from IPO date out of which 1 store was opened in March 2026. The expansion will be supported by the deployment of IPO proceeds towards store capex, inventory and brand-building initiatives.

Additionally, the company said it will continue to pursue SIS (shop-in-shop) arrangements with promoter group stores, which is expected to support passive growth alongside the planned expansion of 15 exclusive brand outlets (EBOs). PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery is a focused diamond jewellery retailer backed by the legacy of the P N Gadgil & Sons Group. The company currently operates across 36 locations, comprising a mix of SIS (Shop-in-Shop) formats and COCO stores, with a strong presence in Maharashtra and a growing footprint in select markets, supported by its established brand recall, strong management, sourcing capabilities and domain expertise in studded jewellery.