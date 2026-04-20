PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery gains on strong Akshay Tritiya sales

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery added 1.06% to Rs 384.80 after the company reported strong sales performance on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya, marking a robust start to the financial year 2026-27.

Revenue for the day (19 April 2026) stood at Rs 127.27 million (Rs 12.72 crore), compared with Rs 34.63 million (Rs 3.46 crore) recorded on the same occasion last year, registering a 2.67 times year-on-year growth.

The company said the performance builds on its recent momentum, including strong sales during Gudhi Padwa and a 96.9% year-on-year rise in revenue reported for Q4 FY26.

Newly launched stores also contributed to the growth. Two exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) in Punelocated at Wakad and Paud Roadcelebrated their first Akshay Tritiya since launch and together generated revenue of Rs 6.87 million, indicating healthy consumer traction in these markets.