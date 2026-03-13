PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 23.11 crore in Q3 FY26, rising over 12 times from Rs 1.83 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped nearly 22 times to Rs 144.18 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 6.65 crore a year ago.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 30.90 crore during the quarter, significantly higher than Rs 1.83 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses increased nearly 23.5 times year-on-year to Rs 113.39 crore in the December quarter, compared to Rs 4.82 crore in the same period last year. Employee benefit expenses also rose sharply by about 16.5 times to Rs 2.45 crore during the period under review.