PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery standalone net profit rises 265.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 119.48% to Rs 117.97 crore

Net profit of PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery rose 265.23% to Rs 27.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 119.48% to Rs 117.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.117.9753.7528.7621.5636.769.8936.409.8527.217.45

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