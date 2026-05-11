PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery standalone net profit rises 350.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 138.94% to Rs 138.13 crore

Net profit of PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery rose 350.74% to Rs 21.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 138.94% to Rs 138.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 57.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 881.18% to Rs 64.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 580.98% to Rs 439.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.