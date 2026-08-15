POCL Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 45.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.13% to Rs 466.04 croreNet profit of POCL Enterprises declined 45.54% to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.13% to Rs 466.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 372.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales466.04372.43 25 OPM %2.515.53 -PBDT8.9716.90 -47 PBT7.6915.62 -51 NP6.1711.33 -46
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