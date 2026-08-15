POCL Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 45.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.13% to Rs 466.04 crore

Net profit of POCL Enterprises declined 45.54% to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.13% to Rs 466.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 372.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.466.04372.432.515.538.9716.907.6915.626.1711.33

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