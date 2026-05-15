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Poddar Pigments standalone net profit declines 7.78% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 4:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 15.23% to Rs 100.45 crore

Net profit of Poddar Pigments declined 7.78% to Rs 4.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.23% to Rs 100.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 87.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.32% to Rs 14.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.73% to Rs 374.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 368.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales100.4587.17 15 374.86368.50 2 OPM %4.258.05 -6.338.66 - PBDT7.208.09 -11 29.4238.30 -23 PBT4.756.15 -23 20.0430.35 -34 NP4.745.14 -8 14.7622.82 -35

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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