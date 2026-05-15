Poddar Pigments standalone net profit declines 7.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.23% to Rs 100.45 crore

Net profit of Poddar Pigments declined 7.78% to Rs 4.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.23% to Rs 100.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 87.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.32% to Rs 14.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.73% to Rs 374.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 368.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.