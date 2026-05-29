Pokarna consolidated net profit declines 56.52% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 43.95% to Rs 147.24 crore

Net profit of Pokarna declined 56.52% to Rs 25.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 43.95% to Rs 147.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 262.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 57.02% to Rs 80.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 187.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 38.54% to Rs 571.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 930.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.