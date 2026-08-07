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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pokarna consolidated net profit rises 50.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Pokarna consolidated net profit rises 50.58% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 5:06 PM IST
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Sales rise 10.79% to Rs 189.41 crore

Net profit of Pokarna rose 50.58% to Rs 42.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.79% to Rs 189.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 170.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales189.41170.96 11 OPM %35.8932.12 -PBDT69.1150.02 38 PBT57.3237.88 51 NP42.6028.29 51

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 5:06 PM IST

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