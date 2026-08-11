Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech consolidated net profit declines 40.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 31.59% to Rs 11.78 croreNet profit of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech declined 40.28% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 31.59% to Rs 11.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11.7817.22 -32 OPM %6.457.03 -PBDT0.661.03 -36 PBT0.590.96 -39 NP0.430.72 -40
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