Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech consolidated net profit declines 40.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 31.59% to Rs 11.78 crore

Net profit of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech declined 40.28% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 31.59% to Rs 11.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.11.7817.226.457.030.661.030.590.960.430.72

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