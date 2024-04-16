Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Atam Valves Ltd, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd, Mehai Technology Ltd and Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 April 2024.

Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 60.1 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 50092 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36514 shares in the past one month.

Atam Valves Ltd tumbled 7.88% to Rs 194.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 29263 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13160 shares in the past one month.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd crashed 5.70% to Rs 50.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mehai Technology Ltd pared 5.29% to Rs 24.91. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 53704 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65108 shares in the past one month.

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd shed 5.00% to Rs 747.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 67 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 250 shares in the past one month.

