Polson standalone net profit declines 22.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.66% to Rs 23.93 crore

Net profit of Polson declined 22.86% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.66% to Rs 23.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.37% to Rs 4.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.27% to Rs 91.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 93.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.