Polson standalone net profit rises 30.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.25% to Rs 28.32 croreNet profit of Polson rose 30.89% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.25% to Rs 28.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales28.3223.55 20 OPM %14.5815.92 -PBDT3.993.21 24 PBT2.191.68 30 NP1.611.23 31
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