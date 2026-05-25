Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Poly Medicure consolidated net profit declines 27.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Poly Medicure consolidated net profit declines 27.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 5:11 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 21.25% to Rs 534.51 crore

Net profit of Poly Medicure declined 27.81% to Rs 66.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 91.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.25% to Rs 534.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 440.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.85% to Rs 322.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 338.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.30% to Rs 1875.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1669.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales534.51440.83 21 1875.261669.83 12 OPM %20.6527.10 -23.5927.12 - PBDT123.45143.88 -14 549.79535.15 3 PBT85.22122.85 -31 434.27452.52 -4 NP66.2991.83 -28 322.14338.56 -5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Suzlon Energy consolidated net profit declines 5.74% in the March 2026 quarter

BITS consolidated net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols reports consolidated net loss of Rs 32.54 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Lyka Labs reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.61 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Umiya Mobile standalone net profit rises 167.82% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 25 2026 | 5:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story