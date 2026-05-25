Poly Medicure ends lower after Q4 PAT slumps 29% YoY to Rs 65 cr

Poly Medicure declined 3.78% to end at Rs 1,538.35 after the company's consolidated net profit dropped 29.17% to Rs 65.04 crore despite 21.25% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 534.51 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 30.63% YoY to Rs 85.22 crore in Q4 FY26.

Operating EBITDA dropped 8% to Rs 112.1 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 121.9 crore posted in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin contracted to 667 bps to 21% in Q4 FY26 as against 27.6% in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from infusion therapy segment rose 1.9% YoY to Rs 256.1 crore while revenue from renal segment climbed 21.3% YoY to Rs 56.2 crore and revenue from others segment stood at Rs 222.1 crore, up 55.2% YoY.