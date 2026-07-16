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Polycab India consolidated net profit rises 32.46% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 39.01% to Rs 8209.73 crore

Net profit of Polycab India rose 32.46% to Rs 784.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 592.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.01% to Rs 8209.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5905.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8209.735905.98 39 OPM %13.8414.52 -PBDT1161.09886.29 31 PBT1058.22800.59 32 NP784.34592.12 32

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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