Polycab India consolidated net profit rises 6.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.89% to Rs 8864.48 crore

Net profit of Polycab India rose 6.34% to Rs 772.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 726.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.89% to Rs 8864.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6985.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.28% to Rs 2672.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2019.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.90% to Rs 28883.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22408.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.