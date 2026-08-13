Polychem consolidated net profit declines 88.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.57% to Rs 12.04 crore

Net profit of Polychem declined 88.79% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.57% to Rs 12.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.12.0412.75-0.3318.431.225.671.045.460.383.39

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