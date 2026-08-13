Polychem consolidated net profit declines 88.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.57% to Rs 12.04 croreNet profit of Polychem declined 88.79% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.57% to Rs 12.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales12.0412.75 -6 OPM %-0.3318.43 -PBDT1.225.67 -78 PBT1.045.46 -81 NP0.383.39 -89
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