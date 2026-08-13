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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Polychem consolidated net profit declines 88.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Polychem consolidated net profit declines 88.79% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 5:52 PM IST
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Sales decline 5.57% to Rs 12.04 crore

Net profit of Polychem declined 88.79% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.57% to Rs 12.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales12.0412.75 -6 OPM %-0.3318.43 -PBDT1.225.67 -78 PBT1.045.46 -81 NP0.383.39 -89

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

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