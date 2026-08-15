Buzzing :

Sebi Bond platform rulesFlood InsuranceScreenless fitness trackerSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOIndependence Day travel demandDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Polycon International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Polycon International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:51 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 2.52% to Rs 4.25 crore

Net Loss of Polycon International reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 2.52% to Rs 4.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.254.36 -3 OPM %6.5913.53 -PBDT-0.140.07 PL PBT-0.50-0.29 -72 NP-0.47-0.26 -81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pact Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Cindrella Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Galada Finance standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Organic Coatings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Gaekwar Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.41 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

Next Story