Polylink Polymers (India) standalone net profit rises 121.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 23.27 croreNet profit of Polylink Polymers (India) rose 121.05% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 23.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales23.2720.36 14 OPM %4.003.05 -PBDT0.830.57 46 PBT0.430.26 65 NP0.420.19 121
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