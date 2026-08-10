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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Polylink Polymers (India) standalone net profit rises 121.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Polylink Polymers (India) standalone net profit rises 121.05% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 23.27 crore

Net profit of Polylink Polymers (India) rose 121.05% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 23.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales23.2720.36 14 OPM %4.003.05 -PBDT0.830.57 46 PBT0.430.26 65 NP0.420.19 121

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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