Polymechplast Machines consolidated net profit rises 11.11% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 10.13% to Rs 13.31 croreNet profit of Polymechplast Machines rose 11.11% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 10.13% to Rs 13.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 14.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales13.3114.81 -10 OPM %3.532.23 -PBDT0.450.36 25 PBT0.200.12 67 NP0.100.09 11
