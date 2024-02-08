Polymechplast Machines consolidated net profit rises 11.11% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 10.13% to Rs 13.31 crore

Net profit of Polymechplast Machines rose 11.11% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 10.13% to Rs 13.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 14.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.13.3114.813.532.230.450.360.200.120.100.09

