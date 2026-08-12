Polymechplast Machines reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.80 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 17.11% to Rs 9.93 croreNet Loss of Polymechplast Machines reported to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 17.11% to Rs 9.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9.9311.98 -17 OPM %-8.76-2.09 -PBDT-0.73-0.12 -508 PBT-0.92-0.33 -179 NP-0.80-0.29 -176
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content