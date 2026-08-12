Polyplex Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 91.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.62% to Rs 2253.62 crore

Net profit of Polyplex Corporation reported to Rs 91.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 19.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.62% to Rs 2253.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1738.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2253.621738.6713.15-0.04305.0015.07210.65-70.6091.03-19.31

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