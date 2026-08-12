Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchArdee Share PriceStocks to BuyGold and Silver PriceShiprocket IPOClaude AI WatermarkManappuram Finance ShareJharkhand Exam Protest Day 19
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Polyplex Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 91.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Polyplex Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 91.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:23 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 29.62% to Rs 2253.62 crore

Net profit of Polyplex Corporation reported to Rs 91.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 19.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.62% to Rs 2253.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1738.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2253.621738.67 30 OPM %13.15-0.04 -PBDT305.0015.07 1924 PBT210.65-70.60 LP NP91.03-19.31 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bata India consolidated net profit rises 23.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Lorenzini Apparels standalone net profit rises 126.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Infronics Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Credo Brands Marketing standalone net profit declines 63.65% in the June 2026 quarter

KD Leisures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:23 AM IST

Next Story