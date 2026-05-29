Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Polyspin Exports consolidated net profit declines 39.51% in the March 2026 quarter

Polyspin Exports consolidated net profit declines 39.51% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 5:59 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 7.66% to Rs 55.73 crore

Net profit of Polyspin Exports declined 39.51% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.66% to Rs 55.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.61% to Rs 5.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.28% to Rs 225.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 225.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales55.7360.35 -8 225.76225.14 0 OPM %2.984.92 -5.025.71 - PBDT1.792.07 -14 9.3911.13 -16 PBT0.680.90 -24 4.806.75 -29 NP0.490.81 -40 5.564.10 36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ratnakar Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.56 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Premier Explosives consolidated net profit rises 75.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Steel Strips Wheels consolidated net profit rises 0.31% in the March 2026 quarter

Garware Offshore Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.58 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Indian Card Clothing Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.38 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 29 2026 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story