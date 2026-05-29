Polyspin Exports consolidated net profit declines 39.51% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.66% to Rs 55.73 crore

Net profit of Polyspin Exports declined 39.51% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.66% to Rs 55.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.61% to Rs 5.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.28% to Rs 225.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 225.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.