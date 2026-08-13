Polyspin Exports consolidated net profit rises 7.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.36% to Rs 53.14 croreNet profit of Polyspin Exports rose 7.14% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.36% to Rs 53.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 57.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales53.1457.36 -7 OPM %4.275.94 -PBDT2.192.76 -21 PBT1.041.58 -34 NP1.501.40 7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content