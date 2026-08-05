Pondy Oxides & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 42.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 55.08% to Rs 934.89 croreNet profit of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals rose 42.55% to Rs 35.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 55.08% to Rs 934.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 602.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales934.89602.83 55 OPM %5.976.79 -PBDT53.7939.14 37 PBT47.3534.44 37 NP35.8825.17 43
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