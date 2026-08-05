Pondy Oxides & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 42.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 55.08% to Rs 934.89 crore

Net profit of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals rose 42.55% to Rs 35.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 55.08% to Rs 934.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 602.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.934.89602.835.976.7953.7939.1447.3534.4435.8825.17

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