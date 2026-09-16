Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, Samhi Hotels Ltd, Patanjali Foods Ltd and Cemindia Projects Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 September 2026.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, Samhi Hotels Ltd, Patanjali Foods Ltd and Cemindia Projects Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 September 2026.

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd soared 6.35% to Rs 462.55 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 40988 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51068 shares in the past one month.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd surged 4.60% to Rs 80.96. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.63 lakh shares in the past one month. Samhi Hotels Ltd spiked 4.55% to Rs 159.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.98 lakh shares in the past one month. Patanjali Foods Ltd jumped 4.17% to Rs 352.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.39 lakh shares in the past one month.