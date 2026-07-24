Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ponni Sugars (Erode) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.23 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Ponni Sugars (Erode) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.23 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 52.18% to Rs 91.87 crore

Net Loss of Ponni Sugars (Erode) reported to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 52.18% to Rs 91.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 60.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales91.8760.37 52 OPM %-1.94-14.49 -PBDT1.35-5.45 LP PBT-1.53-8.05 81 NP-1.23-2.68 54

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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