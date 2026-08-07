Poojawestern Metaliks consolidated net profit declines 10.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 51.70% to Rs 16.55 crore

Net profit of Poojawestern Metaliks declined 10.64% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 51.70% to Rs 16.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.16.5510.917.3111.000.820.850.510.680.420.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News