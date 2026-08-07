Poojawestern Metaliks consolidated net profit declines 10.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 51.70% to Rs 16.55 croreNet profit of Poojawestern Metaliks declined 10.64% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 51.70% to Rs 16.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales16.5510.91 52 OPM %7.3111.00 -PBDT0.820.85 -4 PBT0.510.68 -25 NP0.420.47 -11
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