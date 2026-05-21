Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Poojawestern Metaliks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Poojawestern Metaliks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales rise 52.84% to Rs 22.59 crore

Net loss of Poojawestern Metaliks reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 52.84% to Rs 22.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.23% to Rs 1.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 48.04% to Rs 74.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales22.5914.78 53 74.5750.37 48 OPM %-0.758.19 -5.067.11 - PBDT0.131.07 -88 3.613.15 15 PBT-0.250.82 PL 2.372.13 11 NP-0.230.55 PL 1.601.55 3

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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