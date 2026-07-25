Poona Dal and Oil Industries standalone net profit declines 35.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.73% to Rs 35.25 croreNet profit of Poona Dal and Oil Industries declined 35.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.73% to Rs 35.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 34.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales35.2534.65 2 OPM %0.620.69 -PBDT0.270.33 -18 PBT0.160.28 -43 NP0.130.20 -35
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