Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Poona Dal and Oil Industries standalone net profit declines 35.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Poona Dal and Oil Industries standalone net profit declines 35.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 25 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 1.73% to Rs 35.25 crore

Net profit of Poona Dal and Oil Industries declined 35.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.73% to Rs 35.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 34.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales35.2534.65 2 OPM %0.620.69 -PBDT0.270.33 -18 PBT0.160.28 -43 NP0.130.20 -35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Allied Blenders rises after Q1 PAT climbs 21% QoQ to Rs 45 crore

Neogen Chemicals board approves fund raising up to Rs 600 via QIP issue

Jamna Auto Industries to acquire UK-based Owen Springs

S&S Power Switchgear arm bags over Rs 8-cr order from Siemens Energy India

SBI Life Q1 PAT rises 22% YoY to Rs 725 cr

First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story