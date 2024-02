Poona Dal and Oil Industries standalone net profit declines 43.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 45.73% to Rs 23.27 crore

Net profit of Poona Dal and Oil Industries declined 43.33% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 45.73% to Rs 23.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 42.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.23.2742.881.121.000.260.440.210.360.170.30

