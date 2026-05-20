Poona Dal and Oil Industries standalone net profit rises 5.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.99% to Rs 35.03 crore

Net profit of Poona Dal and Oil Industries rose 5.56% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.99% to Rs 35.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.45% to Rs 1.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.40% to Rs 140.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 147.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.