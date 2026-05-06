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Poonawalla Fincorp consolidated net profit rises 308.78% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 81.39% to Rs 2115.49 crore

Net profit of Poonawalla Fincorp rose 308.78% to Rs 254.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 62.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 81.39% to Rs 2115.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1166.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 541.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 98.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 62.07% to Rs 6790.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4189.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2115.491166.27 81 6790.184189.76 62 OPM %57.0047.25 -52.7133.69 - PBDT366.6099.74 268 817.75-70.30 LP PBT341.0780.22 325 723.61-135.40 LP NP254.7962.33 309 541.81-98.34 LP

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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