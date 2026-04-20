Poonawalla Fincorp launches omnichannel customer service as part of its AI-led initiatives

Poonawalla Fincorp (PFL) today announced the launch of its next generation conversational AI platform for omnichannel customer service, marking a significant milestone in its AI-first transformation journey. Designed as a unified interaction layer, the platform will serve as the single customer service interface across channels, enabling a seamless and consistent experience.

The platform will autonomously resolve up to 80% of voice and chat interactions, reducing service costs while improving customer experience. Complex or high-empathy cases are routed to human agents, allowing teams to focus where they add the most value. Powered by multi-agent AI orchestration, it features an industry-first contextual interface with real-time insights such as customer history, loan risk flags and sentiment analysis. This enables faster resolutions, higher first-contact closure and stronger compliance.

The launch reflects PFL's broader strategy of making AI a core driver of growth, sharper decision-making and operational excellence. From customer engagement and credit underwriting to risk management and internal productivity, the Company is embedding intelligence across its operating model to set new benchmarks in financial services. Arvind Kapil, Managing Director & CEO, Poonawalla Fincorp, said: "AI at Poonawalla Fincorp is not a standalone initiative; it is a structural shift in how we are building our business. Our next-generation conversational AI platform will make customer service faster, smarter and more consistent. At the same time, AI is strengthening credit, risk, operations and employee productivity. By integrating data, analytics and machine learning into every layer of the organisation, we are building a more agile, scalable and future ready company. We see ourselves as a paradigm pioneer across many initiatives."