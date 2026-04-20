Popular Vehicles and Services advanced 6.31% to Rs 105.40 after the company reported robust growth in Q4 FY26, with total revenue from operations rising 69% year-on-year.

Total revenue from operations increased 15% YoY in FY26.

The company said that Honda and Piaggio volumes and revenue were accounted for only until August 2025, while Audi volume and revenue were accounted for from Q4 FY26 onwards.

Segment-wise, passenger vehicles (excluding luxury) grew 25% YoY in Q4 FY26 and 4% YoY in FY26. The luxury PV segment grew 37% YoY in Q4 FY26 and 15% YoY for FY26. Commercial vehicles (CV) posted a sharp growth of 134% YoY in Q4 FY26 and 32% YoY in FY26.