Popular Vehicles & Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.96 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.84% to Rs 1754.45 crore

Net Loss of Popular Vehicles & Services reported to Rs 4.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 13.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.84% to Rs 1754.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1372.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 10.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.16% to Rs 6381.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5541.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.