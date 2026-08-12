Popular Vehicles & Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.37 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 44.14% to Rs 1889.58 crore

Net profit of Popular Vehicles & Services reported to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 8.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 44.14% to Rs 1889.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1310.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1889.581310.903.072.5341.3715.691.86-11.111.37-8.76

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