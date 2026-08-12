Popular Vehicles & Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.37 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 44.14% to Rs 1889.58 croreNet profit of Popular Vehicles & Services reported to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 8.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 44.14% to Rs 1889.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1310.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1889.581310.90 44 OPM %3.072.53 -PBDT41.3715.69 164 PBT1.86-11.11 LP NP1.37-8.76 LP
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