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Porwal Auto Components standalone net profit declines 95.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:57 PM IST
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Sales decline 7.14% to Rs 36.43 crore

Net profit of Porwal Auto Components declined 95.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.14% to Rs 36.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6106.25% to Rs 9.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.29% to Rs 142.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 140.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales36.4339.23 -7 142.26140.45 1 OPM %3.1310.81 -6.835.12 - PBDT0.733.76 -81 16.805.57 202 PBT0.112.20 -95 12.060.19 6247 NP0.112.20 -95 9.930.16 6106

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:57 PM IST

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