Porwal Auto Components standalone net profit rises 55.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.48% to Rs 35.23 crore

Net profit of Porwal Auto Components rose 55.15% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.48% to Rs 35.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.35.2333.408.379.794.223.303.011.943.011.94

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