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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Porwal Auto Components standalone net profit rises 55.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Porwal Auto Components standalone net profit rises 55.15% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:43 AM IST
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Sales rise 5.48% to Rs 35.23 crore

Net profit of Porwal Auto Components rose 55.15% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.48% to Rs 35.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales35.2333.40 5 OPM %8.379.79 -PBDT4.223.30 28 PBT3.011.94 55 NP3.011.94 55

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:43 AM IST

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