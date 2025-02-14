Positive global cues may support domestic shares

GIFT Nifty:

The Nifty 50 is projected to open lower, following a 9.50-point decline in the GIFT Nifty February 2025 futures contract.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,789.91 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,934.50 crore in the Indian equity market on 13 February 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 21034.83 crore (so far) in the secondary market during February 2025. This follows their sale of shares worth Rs 81903.72 crore in January 2024.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks climbed on Friday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, as investor sentiment improved after U.S. President Donald Trump held off on imposing immediate reciprocal tariffsdespite earlier threats.

However, concerns over escalating U.S. trade tariffs and stubborn inflation lingered, while an AI-fueled rally continued to boost Chinese equities.

Wall Street saw relief on Thursday, supported by a decline in Treasury yields, even as U.S. inflation data came in hotter than expected. The producer price index (PPI) for January rose 0.4% month-on-month, exceeding forecasts. On an annual basis, PPI held steady at 3.5%.

Despite the inflationary pressure, stocks rallied after Trump signed an order to explore reciprocal tariffs but stopped short of immediate implementation, giving trading partners a potential window for negotiations.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.04%, approaching record highs, while the NASDAQ Composite surged 1.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.77%.

Tech stocks led the chargeNvidia and Apple advanced 3.2% and 2%, respectively, while Tesla rebounded nearly 6% from a 2.5-month low.

With inflation concerns still looming, investors remain watchful of policy moves and market momentum in the days ahead.

Domestic Market:

The domestic stock market closed with minimal change on Thursday, reflecting a cautious sentiment among investors due to worries about rising inflation in the United States and persistent trade tensions. The market also experienced volatility due to the expiry of weekly index options on the NSE. The S&P BSE Sensex, declined 32.11 points or 0.04% to 76,138.97. The Nifty 50 index lost 13.85 points or 0.06% to 23,031.40. In seven consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty lost 3.11% and 2.98%, respectively.

