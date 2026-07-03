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Pound climbs to three-week high against dollar; GBP/INR futures hold near 128 mark

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Last Updated : Jul 03 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
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The British pound is extending gains around a three week high against the dollar on Friday. Softer than expected US non farms data has for now rolled back expectations of large rate hikes. Data showed that US economy added just 57,000 jobs last month, completely missing the market consensus of 110,000. The dollar index held well below 101 and is on track to end the week lower. Meanwhile, on the monetary policy front, Bank of England Governor Bailey maintained a dovish tone at the ECB's Sintra Forum, citing signs of a slowing UK economy but emphasizing that persistent inflation risks rule out imminent rate cuts. GBP/USD is trading at $1,3379, up 0.24% on the day. On the NSE, GBP/INR futures are trading at 127.92, up 0.26% on the day.

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First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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