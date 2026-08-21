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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound dips slightly on downbeat UK retail sales data; GBP/INR futures hold above 130 mark

Pound dips slightly on downbeat UK retail sales data; GBP/INR futures hold above 130 mark

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Last Updated : Aug 21 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
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The British pound edged slightly lower after data showed downbeat UK retail sales. Retail sales fell 0.5% month-over-month in July after rising by 0.7% in June, the latest data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed. The core retail sales, stripping the auto motor fuel sales, fell by 0.9% MoM in July, compared with the previous increase of 0.9% and the estimated-0.5% figure. The annual retail sales in the UK came in at 1.6% in July versus a rise of 3.8% prior. The GBP/USD pair is trading 0.11% higher on the day at 1.3645, at the time of writing, holding over a three-month high against dollar. On the NSE, GBP/INR futures are trading at 130.69, marginally higher on the day.

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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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