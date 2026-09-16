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Pound gains traction against dollar as UK CPI accelerates; GBP/INR holds well above 129 mark

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Last Updated : Sep 16 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
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The British pound is gaining traction on Wednesday after UK CPI accelerated in line with the market consensus in August, while producer prices beat expectations. Consumer inflation accelerated to 0.5% in the UK in August from 0.3% in July, while the yearly CPI climbed to 3.1% from 2.9%, according to levels released by the UK Office for National Statistics. The core CPI has remained growing at a steady 2.6% pace, in line with market expectations. Meanwhile, Producer Price Index (PPI) rose to a 6.1% year-over-year rate in August from 4.9% in July, above the 5.4% market consensus, and the Output PPI accelerating to 3.7% Y-o-Y from 3.1% in the previous month. GBP/USD ticked higher to trade at $1.3485 but remains 0.3% lower on the week so far, as markets brace for a Federal Reserve rate hike. Feds decision in due later in the global day and will be closely monitored for further cues. On the NSE, GBP/INR futures are seen trading at 129.53, up marginally on the day.

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First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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