The British Pound is holding around one-month high amid supportive cues from UK economy. UK GDP expanded 0.4% between April and June, slowing from 0.6% in the first quarter, though June alone delivered a steady 0.3% increase. Services drove second-quarter growth while production was broadly flat and construction expanded, suggesting the economy has so far absorbed the price shocks brought on by the war in Iran, which has pushed up oil prices. GBP/USD pair is currently trading at 1.3527, up 0.30% on the day. On NSE, GBP/INR pair quotes at 129.18, up marginally on the day.

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